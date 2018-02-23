Soggy Sunday

9:30 UPDATE

99.9% of Connecticut is receiving just rain. Wintry weather is more of a concern for northern New England for the duration of the storm, a storm that will end between 2 PM and 4 PM today.

--Mike Cameron

RAIN & WINTRY WEATHER TODAY

Today will be soggy and, for a select few, icy. A storm will move across the northern Great Lakes and a warm front will move up the coast toward southern New England. The warm front will then stall to the south of Connecticut. At the same time, strong high pressure over eastern Canada will keep Connecticut in a raw northeasterly flow, helping to hold temperatures in the 30s and low 40s.

Rain is likely for the entire duration of the storm for the vast majority of the state and may be heavy at times. Rain will taper off to drizzle later this afternoon. Rainfall or liquid equivalent totals are expected to range from 0.50” to 1.0”, but there could be locally higher amounts over 1.0”.

Sleet and pockets of freezing rain are possible in portions of extreme northwestern and northeastern Connecticut where the air will be the coldest. A sloppy minor coating of slush is possible in areas mainly north of Torrington. Although it will change to plain rain in most spots by noon, a few cold pockets in northwestern Connecticut may hold onto icy conditions into the early afternoon.

Lingering drizzle will end later Sunday night as a drier northwesterly flow develops. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK

Pleasant Monday through Wednesday

Monday will be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. However, the northwesterly flow will not usher in colder air. In fact, temperatures will likely rise well into the 50s! The air will turn a little colder Monday night and temperatures will dip to near 30 degrees.

Thanks to high pressure, Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday’s weather, the last day of February, will generally be good, except for an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. A few rain showers may arrive during the evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, perhaps even higher.

Stormy and colder Thursday, onward

The end of next week could be quite interesting! A very strong North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) will develop with building high pressure over Greenland and a cut-off low developing over the northeastern United States. We don’t know the fine details yet, but there is the potential for a powerful coastal storm Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. What may start off as rain Thursday may transition to snow Friday and into Saturday. We only have a thumbnail sketch of things now, but the details will get less blurry in the coming days!

A RECAP OF WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

