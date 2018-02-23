Sunny and mild today, soggy tomorrow

THE LAST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY

Today will be by far the better of the two weekend days with a mix of clouds and sunshine, a light northwesterly breeze, and highs in the mid to possibly upper 50s!

The second half of the weekend won’t be nearly as nice. A storm will move across the northern Great Lakes and a warm front will move up the coast toward southern New England. The warm front will then stall to the south of Connecticut. Strong high pressure over eastern Canada will keep Connecticut in a raw northeasterly flow. Rain will develop tonight and it will be heavy at times tomorrow morning. Sleet and pockets of freezing rain are likely in portions of northern Connecticut where the air will be the coldest. Rain will taper off to drizzle later Sunday afternoon. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40 in northern Connecticut. It won’t be quite as chilly near the coast where we expect highs in the 40s. It’ll be a dreary day with areas of fog in addition to the rain. Rainfall totals are expected to range from 0.50” to 1.0”, but there could be locally higher amounts over 1.0”.

Lingering drizzle will end later Sunday night as a drier northwesterly flow develops. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze. However, the northwesterly flow will not usher in colder air. In fact, temperatures will likely rise well into the 50s! The air will turn a little colder Monday night and temperatures will dip to near 30 degrees.

Thanks to high pressure, Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies, a light wind, and highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday’s weather, the last day of February, will generally be good, except for an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon. A few rain showers may arrive during the evening. Temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, perhaps even higher.

The end of next week could be quite interesting! A very strong North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) will develop with building high pressure over Greenland and a cut-off low developing over the northeastern United States. We don’t know the fine details yet, but there is the potential for a powerful coastal storm Thursday and Friday. That means there is also the potential for heavy snow, heavy rain, or both. We will keep you updated over the coming days!

A RECAP OF WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

