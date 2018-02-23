Middlesex Hospital opens temporary emergency room space

On Friday, a day after a man drove into the emergency department at Middlesex Hospital, officials said they opened a temporary space for emergency room patients.

The temporary emergency department space is located in the outpatient surgical services area.

“It is still not receiving patients via ambulance, and the Hospital’s normal Emergency Department location in Middletown is still closed until further notice,” hospital officials said.

Patients who visit the temporary space should go to the main entrance of the hospital, where a security officer will greet them.

The officer will then direct them to where they need to go.

“While Emergency Department services will be provided in a different location than normal, all patients will still receive the same quality care and the same services that they’ve come to expect,” officials said.

Still, anyone who needs immediate attention should call 911, and an ambulance will bring them to the nearest emergency department.

Middlesex’s other Emergency Department locations in Westbrook and Marlborough are also open, and patients can also receive the help they need at those locations.

