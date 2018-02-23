Middlesex Hospital treats more than 100 in temporary ER

Middlesex Hospital officials said they treated more than 100 people since opening a temporary Emergency Department on Friday, in wake of Steven Ellam's attack on the hospital.

According to hospital officials, the Emergency Department was opened to accommodate walk-in patients and the same service is being provided.

It opened up the temporary emergency room on Friday at 4 p.m.

Over the weekend, hospital officials said it treated 103 patients.

The hospital continues to work on renovations following the damage that was done by the attack.

Patients who visit the temporary space should go to the main entrance of the hospital, where a security officer will greet them.

The officer will then direct them to where they need to go.

“While Emergency Department services will be provided in a different location than normal, all patients will still receive the same quality care and the same services that they’ve come to expect,” officials said.

Still, anyone who needs immediate attention should call 911, and an ambulance will bring them to the nearest emergency department.

Middlesex’s other Emergency Department locations in Westbrook and Marlborough are also open, and patients can also receive the help they need at those locations.

