Waterbury man charged in double murder

Police in Waterbury have arrested a man charged in the deaths of two men.

On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Shan Thompson in connection with the deaths of Clarence Lewis and Antonio Santos.

They died on Nov. 22.

Thompson charged with two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said this is an ongoing gang-related investigation.

