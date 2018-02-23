Former West Hartford mayor jumps into race for governor

The former mayor of West Hartford is making it official.

On Saturday, he will officially announce he is going all in for the gubernatorial race.

Jonathan Harris is also a former state senator and commissioner of the state Department of Consumer Protection.

“We have more qualifying dollars than anyone in the democratic field we will have our qualifying donations before the convention we will have our 15 percent to qualify for the primary,” Harris said.

