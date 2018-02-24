Early Warning Weather Advisory issued, heavy rain and a wintry mix on the way

A wintry mix or freezing rain is expected for northern Connecticut. (WFSB)

In advance of heavy rainfall and freezing rain, Channel 3 has issued an Early Warning Weather Advisory.

A storm is moving across the Great Lakes and will bring heavy rain Saturday evening and into tomorrow morning, according to Channel 3's Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

Sunday morning will bring some wintery weather as sleet and pockets of freezing rain are likely in areas of northern Connecticut where air will be the coldest.

The precipitation will transition to more of a drizzle on Sunday afternoon and highs will be in the 30s inland and the shoreline will see temperatures in the 40s.

Cameron expects rainfall totals of 0.5"-1" but there might be totals above 1".

Saturday afternoon will be a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s, Cameron said.

The rain will taper off Sunday evening and overnight low temperatures will range from the low to mid 30s

