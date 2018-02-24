Early Warning Weather Alert issued, heavy rainfall and freezing rain on the way

A wintry mix or freezing rain is expected for northern Connecticut. (WFSB)

In advance of heavy rainfall and freezing rain, Channel 3 has issued an Early Warning Weather Alert.

A storm is moving across the Great Lakes and will bring heavy rain Saturday evening and into tomorrow morning.

Sunday morning will bring some wintery weather as sleet and pockets of freezing rain are likely in areas of northern Connecticut where air will be the coldest.

Track the incoming precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

