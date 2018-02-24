Boston Post Road in Guilford closed for emergency repair work

Boston Post Road in Guilford is closed for emergency repair work between Dunk Rock Road and Long Hill Road until further notice, according to Guilford police department.

Police said the utility repairs will cause intermittent power outages throughout the day.

Northbound traffic is being detoured from Dunk Rock Road to Farmview Lane to Three Mile Course for northbound traffic.

For those traveling southbound, traffic is being detoured from Three Mile Course to Farmview Lane to Dunk Rock Road.

