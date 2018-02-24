Connecticut residents receive free help filing taxes

Locals from the Hartford area were given free assistance filing their taxes on Saturday morning at Dollars and Sense Day.

With the help of Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA), individuals and families who make up to $54,000 received on-site help at the Hartford Public Library from IRS-trained VITA volunteers.

Hartford’s Mayor, Luke Bronin attended the event with the likes of Paula Gilberto, CEO of the United Way of Central and Northeastern Connecticut, as well as Galo Rodriguez, president, and CEO of the Village for Families and Children.

Last year 12,378 tax filers received roughly $27 million in refunds and tax with the help of VITA and its volunteers.

For those who were unable to attend the event, visit www.211ct.org and click on ‘Tax Help’ or call 2-1-1 and press 3 and then 6 to learn about qualifying for free tax preparation.

