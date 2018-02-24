Cards of love and kindness for Parkland

As Parkland students continue to mourn and cope with last week’s tragic shooting, a group of girls huddled together creating cards on Saturday morning at Something Simple Café in Hebron.

A group of Mothers had an idea to create cards of love and kindness that will be ultimately delivered to students in Parkland.

“We’re going to have people be able to make cards in the six different locations that we have, and we’re going to collect all the cards and the MOMS Club is going to ship them directly to the MOMS Club in Parkland,” said Michelle Nicholson.

The process starts at a card making station and next week they'll be delivered to all five of the schools in Parkland, Florida next week.

Jessica Dapsis, the owner of Something Simple Café said, “Sometimes making a small gesture makes us feel a lot better. We feel sometimes a little bit helpless and a little hopeless, so these things can also help us feel better about a community.”

If your business would like to set up a station please call 603-986-8335.

Any crafts or supplies such as colored paper, markers and crayons are welcome.

If you're interested in making a card, stop by one of the following locations.

Something Simple Cafe

Saturday- 8am-5pm

Sunday - 8am - 3pm

Monday - 7am - 5pm

Tuesday - 7am -5pm

Wednesday - 7am - 5pm

Columbia Mini B Library

Saturday- 10am-5pm

Monday - 10am - 5pm

Tuesday - 10am -8pm

Wednesday - 10am - 6pm

Brainfreezers

Saturday- 12pm - 9pm

Sunday - 12pm - 8pm

Tuesday - 2pm -8pm

Wednesday - 2pm - 6pm

FennAgains Pub

Saturday- 11am-10pm

Sunday - 11am-10pm

Monday - 11am-10pm

Tuesday - 11am-10pm

Wednesday - 11am-6pm

Hebron Douglas Library

Saturday- 10am-3pm

Monday - 12pm-8pm

Tuesday - 10am-8pm

Wednesday - 12pm-6pm

