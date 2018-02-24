Man shot and killed in Hartford

A man is dead after police said he was shot on Saturday afternoon in Hartford.

Deputy Chief of Police Brian Foley told Channel 3 that a man was shot in the area of 41 Henry Street just after noon.

Foley said the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

