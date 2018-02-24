Families displaced after two separate house fires, one possibly arson

Three families and 11 occupants are displaced after a fire broke out in two separate homes, one of which may be arson, on Saturday afternoon in Hartford, fire officials said.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz said battling the two fires, first on Zion Street, then on Brook Street was an ‘all hands on deck’ operation, using all the city’s resources.

Ortiz said no one was injured, but 11 people from Zion Street and 3 families from Brook Street are displaced.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley of the Hartford Police Department said detectives were on scene investigating the fire on Brook Street as a possible arson.

HPD MCD detectives investigating possible arson on Brook St pic.twitter.com/AM8cagjLkp — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 24, 2018

.Ortiz said there is a person in question connected to the arson, but no arrests have been made.

A passerby, Hartford resident, Cameron Williams helped an older couple escape from the house on the first floor.

“I ran in there and told him the house is on fire, opened the front door, and it just, ‘Whoosh,’ came in at us, so I grabbed him and his wife, his wife is on oxygen so she can't be breathing that, so I took them out of the house,” described Williams.

The cause and origin of both fires is under investigation.

