Hartford firefighters battling two separate fires, one possible arson

Crews from the Hartford Fire Department are on scene of two house fires in Hartford, Hartford Fire Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz said.

The fires are located on Zion Street and Brook Street.

Deputy Chief Ortiz said the fires prompted all crews to respond with assistance from surrounding towns.

The fires had not yet been knocked down as of 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said police are on scene on Brook Street investigating the fire as possible arson.

