Colchester kindergartener died of complications from the flu

A 6-year-old Colchester kindergartener passed away on Wednesday from complications from the flu, according to an obituary.

Family said the services and burial for DeMarcus Stanley White be held privately through the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home in Colchester. Family will receive guests on Monday.

The Colchester Public Schools notified parents of a student’s passing on Thursday, and provided grief counselors to staff and students to cope with the loss.

Principal Judy O’Meara supplied resources on the schools’ website for parents on ways to talk with children on loss.

To donate to the family, a GoFundMe was established, click here.

