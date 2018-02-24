Man arrested for brandishing a weapon in public, threatening

Stratford Police arrested man for brandishing a weapon in public and threatening on Saturday.

Police arrested 46-year-old Brian Torres for weapons in a motor vehicle, breach of peace, intimidation, criminal possession of a firearm, threatening, and reckless endangerment.

Police responded to Barnum Wine and Spirits on Barnum Avenue where they said Torres was carrying a rifle and threatening another man by saying he was about to “blow his head off.”

Police said Torres made racial remarks to the man, who they said is also a convicted felon.

Torres is held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 9th.

