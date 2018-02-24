Families make cards for Parkland, Florida victims

A group of local mothers and their children are handmaking cards to deliver messages of love and kindness to Parkland, Florida (WFSB)

A group of local mothers and their children are hand making cards to deliver messages of love and kindness to Parkland, Florida as the community there continues to cope with last week’s shooting.

Card making stations were established in businesses and libraries on Saturday morning throughout the Hebron, Columbia, and Andover area.

Complete with crayons, markers, glitter, and supplies, moms in the Hebron chapter of the MOMS Club brought their children to Simple Something Cafe to offer their support to Parkland, Florida students.

President of the MOMS Club of Hebron, Columbia, and Andover, Michelle Nicholson told Channel 3 that the MOMS Club International reached out to clubs across the country on behalf of the Parkland chapter, and Nicholson said that without any hesitation they put together the card making station.

“We’re going to have people be able to make cards in the six different locations that we have, and we’re going to collect all the cards and the MOMS Club is going to ship them down directly to the MOMS Club in Parkland next week so that they can be there for the kids when they’re ready to go back to school,” said Nicholson.

In just under an hour, the group at Simple Something Café made dozens of cards.

Simple Something Cafe in Hebron is one of the locations that will have a station set up for the next 5 days encouraging guests to make a card.

“Sometimes making a small gesture makes us feel a lot better,” said Simple Somethings Café owner, Jessica Dapsis. “We feel sometimes a little bit helpless and a little hopeless, so these small things can also help us feel better about a community.”

Nicholson said that the goal of the organization on Saturday was to offer hope and healing for the Parkland community.

“Even in this little area of Connecticut that we really do care about them a lot,” said Nicholson.

MOMS Club is accepting donations of supplies such as colored paper, crayons, and markers. Click here for more information on where to donate.

