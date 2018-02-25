Wet Sunday ahead, possible ice in pockets of northern Connecticut

Pockets of Connecticut might see a spotty coating of slush. (WFSB)

If you’re headed out Sunday morning, don’t forget to bring an umbrella because the weather will be wet and soggy with heavy rainfall at times.

Parts of northwest and northeast Connecticut near the Massachusetts border might see a wintry mix or snow, according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

Cameron said there might be up to 1” of a “sloppy minor coating of ice or glaze” in northwest part of the state.

The rain will transition to a drizzle on Sunday afternoon and Cameron expects rainfall totals from 0.5”-1”. In some areas of the state, totals might exceed 1”.

The lingering drizzle will taper off in the evening and overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday will bring mostly sunny skies with a breeze and temperatures will rise into the 50s and overnight lows will be near the 30 degree mark.

The warmer temps will continue into Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is the last day of February and there is a chance for a few rain showers in the evening. Temperatures will hover around the upper 40s and the 50 degree mark.

