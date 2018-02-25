Crash snarls traffic on I-91 Southbound in Hartford

A crash has prompted state police to close the left two lanes of Interstate 91 Southbound resulting in traffic backup.

State police closed the lanes between Exit 32 and 30 while crews respond to the crash.

Police said there are minor injuries to those involved in the crash.

#cttraffic I-91 S/B left two lanes closed between exits 32-30 while crews respond to accident with minor injury. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 25, 2018

