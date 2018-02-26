Power crews on scene of downed lines

United Illuminating crews are on scene making repairs after wires come down in the area of Allings Crossing Road in West Haven early Monday.

The cause of the downed lines is still be determined and currently about 54 customers are without power.

There are no road closures in the area.

