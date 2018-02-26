CT students join national push for tougher gun laws

Protesters rally against gun violence on the steps of the old Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. last week (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

Students in Connecticut are joining the national push for tougher gun laws.

Many of them will rally in Washington, D.C. next month for the March for Our Lives Rally.

Students across the nation are challenging lawmakers to take a stand and help end gun violence in the nation's schools.

A local rally, organized by a 19-year-old student at the University of Bridgeport, will also be held in Hartford for those who cannot make it to our nation's capital.

"The biggest thing is that we want youth to come out. We want it to be a bunch of teenagers, a bunch of students, a bunch of kids who don't really feel safe anymore in school. It's about time we get our voices heard," said Tyler Suarez of Bridgeport.

The March for Our Lives Rally kicks off on Saturday, March 24 in Washington, D.C.

The one in Hartford will be the same day at 12:30 p.m. starting on the north side of the Corning Fountain and ending at the State Capitol.

