Police increase presence at Cheshire High School after student's arrest

Cheshire police added extra officers to Cheshire High School after a student was arrested for a threat over the weekend. (WFSB)

Students and parents will notice an increased police presence at Cheshire High School on Monday morning after a student was arrested.

Superintendent Jeffrey Solan told Channel 3 that the high schooler made a serious but generic threat that did not identify specific people or schools.

Solan maintained that there's no threat to the school community.

The unidentified student was charged with first-degree threatening and taken into custody.

Solan said police conducted a thorough investigation and did not find any weapons.

He said this kind of incident has played out in several communities over the past week. Students were arrested in Old Saybrook and East Haddam for similar scenarios.

Solan said the Cheshire Public Schools staff has been vigilant about the importance of reporting concerning behaviors or statements.

He urged students and parents to do the same.

He said the district will take whatever steps necessary to ensure a safe environment for students, staff and families.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.