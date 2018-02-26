Colchester community to remember 6-year-old who died from flu complications

A community in Colchester will come together on Monday night to remember a kindergartener who died from flu complications.

Demarcus White passed away last Wednesday.

He was a student at Colchester Elementary School.

School officials called the loss of Demarcus devastating. Counselors will be available to students and families as long as needed.

In his obituary, his family said he "captured the hearts of so many and we will thank all who were blessed to be part of his life."

Demarcus's death came less than a week after a 6-year-old girl from Norwalk died from flu complications.

The state Department of Public Health said while the season is peaking, there are still several weeks left.

It said the 97 deaths reported on Thursday is the most reported in Connecticut in the last five years.

Calling hours for Demarcus are set for Monday night.

A memorial fund has been set up by the family to help cover funeral expenses. A link to it can be found here.

