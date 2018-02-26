Man who hid in a church after attacking his mother sentenced to jail

A man who attacked his mother then tried to seek sanctuary in a church has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

Court officials said 34-year-old Ryan Champlin of East Haven pleaded guilty to assault and interfering with an emergency call charges.

Those charges were reduced as a result of the guilty plea.

Champlin was arrested last month.

His mother told police that she and her son had an argument. She said Champlin grabbed the phone from her as she tried to dial 911 and then hit her with it a number of times.

Her injuries at the time were serious.

Champlin fled to the Old Stone Church where its pastor, Rev. Care Goodstal Spinks, confronted officers.

Police body camera footage showed Spinks arguing with officers over taking Champlin into custody. She claimed they didn't have the authority.

East Haven police, however, said it was well within their rights.

They said the case was different from an immigrant seeking sanctuary because they had a duty to the victim to make an arrest.

Police said they could have charged Spinks with interfering with an arrest.

Spinks later resigned from her post.

