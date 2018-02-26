Drug stop leads to officer being dragged by suspect's vehicle in Groton

An officer was dragged by a suspect's vehicle after a drug stop on Routes 1 and 117 in Groton. (WFSB)

A narcotics stop in Groton led to an officer being dragged by a suspect's vehicle.

It happened on Monday morning at Routes 1 and 117.

According to police, the suspect first fled on foot after the stop.

The suspect later returned to his vehicle, resisted the officer, got in his car and took off.

Police said the suspect dragged the officer about a mile to Buddington Road.

The suspect was caught in New London after a pursuit. New London police helped.

The officer was treated and released.

