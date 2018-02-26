Woman arrested for taking child from New London hospital

India Quinones took her child from a hospital in New London despite a medical hold and not having parental custody. (New London police)

A woman from New London faces charges for taking her 3-year-old child from the hospital even though she does not have parental custody.

Police said they charged 29-year-old India Quinones with custodial interference and risk of injury.

They said Quinones took the girl from Lawrence & Memorial Hospital on Feb. 14. The child was on a medical hold at the time. The incident resulted in the issuance of a Silver Alert.

The child was found by New London police at an address on Bristol Street and transported back to the hospital for treatment related to the medical hold.

Quinones was held on a $150,000 surety court-set bond.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.