Rascal Flatts to kick off summer tour in Hartford

They're movin' on... to Connecticut this summer.

Rascal Flatts is stopping at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on June 8, according to Live Nation.

It's part of the country group's "Back to Us Tour." The Hartford performance will be the opening night of their summer tour.

Special guests include Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

More information can be found on Live Nation's website here.

