Swerving woman arrested for DUI in Ledyard

A woman reportedly swerving along a road and narrowly missing a head-on collision in Ledyard faces charges for driving under the influence.

According to police, Chantall Goodwater, 31, of Norwich, was not only drunk but also driving without insurance.

The report for erratic behavior came in from a driver along Route 117.

The 911 caller said Goodwater's 2012 Buick Lacrosse nearly struck the caller.

The vehicle was then observed to be swerving as it traveled northbound on Route 117.

Police stopped Goodwater near the intersection with Route 214.

Goodwater was arrested without incident.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to drive right, failure to maintain a proper lane and failure to have insurance.

She was released on a $500 cash bond.

Goodwater is due in court on March 15 in New London.

