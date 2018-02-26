Week could end with a potential nor'easter

New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said as of Monday morning's forecast that the storm's window looks to be Thursday night into possibly Saturday morning.

He spoke about the number of unknowns that remain.

"Everything is on the table now, from heavy rain to even heavy snow in parts of the state, to perhaps damaging wind and even coastal flooding," Dixon said. "[The flooding] could be more an issue for Atlantic facing coastline, especially with the full moon on Thursday leading to astronomically high tides."

Dixon called the forecast an evolving situation.

"We’ll know more as the week progresses," he said.

Everything is subject to change, including the timing, what form of precipitation it'll bring and how long it'll stick around.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

