Week could end with a powerful coastal storm

Text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app. (WFSB)

New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.

Overall, the middle of the week is looking quiet.

However, this powerful coastal storm could bring heavy rain, heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding to the state.

Thursday will start out okay, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

Clouds will move in during the afternoon, but the rain should hold off until after dark.

"Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s before the clouds completely block the sun," DePrest said.

Rain becomes steadier on Thursday night, and could mix with a little snow as temperatures drop back into the 30s.

"Rain and wet snow will have an impact on the Friday morning commute," DePrest said.

There could be several inches of snow that accumulates in the higher elevations.

DePrest said the precipitation will taper off during the afternoon.

"North to northeasterly winds could gust to 40 mph and highs will only be near 40, give or take a few degrees," DePrest said.

Between the high tides and strong winds, there could be coastal flooding on Friday.

"Keep in mind, this is all subject to change. If the storm tracks closer to the coast, the impact on Connecticut will be greater. If the storm takes a more offshore track, we will just get a brushing," DePrest said, adding that this could even be a complete miss.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.