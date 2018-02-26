Social media post leads to arrest of Durham student

A student in Durham was arrested after a concerning post was put on social media last week.

Police said the juvenile is a student at Coginchaug Regional High School.

The social media post was called “suspicious,” but police later said there was no physical threat made.

Police said the post “did cause annoyance and alarm and did disrupt the atmosphere of the school.”

The student was charged with breach of peace and is expected to appear in court next month.

