February ends quietly with above normal temperatures!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

After a comfortable day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, we are in for a pleasant evening and night. High pressure will approach New England from the west and that means the sky will become clear and the wind will become light. Temperatures will quickly fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 25-33.

THE FINAL DAYS OF FEBRUARY…

Overall, we are looking good! Through today, February is averaging about 5.0 degrees warmer than normal and temperatures will remain well above normal tomorrow and Wednesday (February 28th). Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be mostly sunny and the wind won’t be too strong. Afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 50s. The normal, or average, high for February 27th is 42 degrees. Tomorrow night will be clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the range of 27-35.

Wednesday will likely be a little milder than tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to reach the middle to perhaps upper 50s under a partly sunny sky. A weak disturbance could produce a few rain showers Wednesday night.

THE BEGINNING OF MARCH COULD BE STORMY…

Before this week is over, we may have to deal with a powerful coastal storm. There is the potential for heavy rain, heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding. However, high pressure to our north, associated with strongly negative North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO) could suppress the storm to our south and keep the heaviest precipitation and the strongest winds offshore. That would be a much better scenario for us.

Given the uncertainties, here is what we are forecasting for now. Most of Thursday looks ok. Partly sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but rain should hold off until after dark. Temperatures are expected to rise well into the 50s before the clouds completely block the sun.

Rain will become steadier Thursday night. Rain could mix with or change to snow in parts of the state by late Thursday night. Temperatures will drop back into the 30s. Rain and wet snow will have an impact on the Friday morning commute. Several inches of snow could accumulate in the higher elevations, but precipitation will tend to taper off during the afternoon. North to northeasterly winds could gust to 40 mph and highs will only be near 40, give or take a few degrees. The Full “Worm” moon will occur on Thursday. The combination of astronomically high tides and strong northeasterly winds could result in coastal flooding Friday. This worst coastal flooding may occur along ocean facing beaches in Massachusetts. Keep in mind, this is all subject to change. If the storm tracks closer to the coast, the impact on Connecticut will be greater. If the storm takes a more offshore track, we will just get a brushing. There is even a slight chance for a complete miss. We will keep you updated with every model run over the coming days since it could go either way.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MARCH…

This part of the forecast is actually easier. There is no doubt this weekend will be seasonably cold with highs 40-45 both Saturday and Sunday. At night, the mercury will dip into the 20s to near 30 degrees. There will still be a brisk northerly wind on Saturday and a few flurries or snow showers can’t be ruled out. Sunday won’t be as windy and it should be brighter with partly sunny skies.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

The dry weather will carry over into Monday and the air will remain seasonably chilly. We expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 40s at best.

A RECAP OF LAST WEDNESDAY’S RECORD SHATTERING WARMTH!

The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport! The record for February 21st was shattered by 14 degrees! The previous record was 63 degrees, set 88 years ago in 1930. It was also the all-time warmest day on record for the month of February and records date back 113 years! The previous record was 73 degrees, set on February 24th in 1985. Plus, it was the all-time record high for the meteorological winter (December, January, and February)! The previous record was 76 degrees, which was set on December 7th in 1998. In Bridgeport, the high was 67 degrees. That broke the February 21st record by 8 degrees. The previous record was 59 degrees, set in 2002. 67 degrees was also a tie for Bridgeport’s all-time record for the month of February, which was previously set in in 1976 and in 1977.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

