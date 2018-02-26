Crash closes Route 9 south in New Britain

A one-car crash has closed part of Route 9 south in New Britain.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m., and has closed the highway between exits 25 and 23.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.

Follow traffic updates here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.