Hamden police issue warning after man pets 'sick fox'

Hamden Animal Control is reminding people not to pet wild animals that could carry rabies.

This warning comes after a man told them he pet a sick fox to calm it down.

On Friday, an officer responded to Sherman Avenue where that fox was apparently spotted inside a warehouse.

The animal was found suffering from seizures.

It was euthanized and taken for laboratory testing.

Animal control advised that man to see a doctor right away.

