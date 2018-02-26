Police see increase in school threats after Florida shooting

A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Kevin Smith, the acclaimed director of "Clerks," tweeted he suffered a "massive" heart attack after a comedy show.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
A narcotics stop in Groton led to an officer being dragged by a suspect's vehicle.More >
A narcotics stop in Groton led to an officer being dragged by a suspect's vehicle.More >
A dozen state agencies were affected by a cyberattack that began on Friday, according to state officials.More >
A dozen state agencies were affected by a cyberattack that began on Friday, according to state officials.More >
New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.More >
New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.More >
Police in Wallingford have arrested a 15-year-old female after a threatening message was found on a white board in a classroom at Sheehan High School.More >
Police in Wallingford have arrested a 15-year-old female after a threatening message was found on a white board in a classroom at Sheehan High School.More >
Cheshire Police arrested a high school student in the Cheshire Public School district for making a “serious but generic threat,” according to CheshireMore >
Cheshire Police arrested a high school student in the Cheshire Public School district for making a “serious but generic threat,” according to CheshireMore >
The list of companies boycotting the National Rifle Association is growing after national fallout from the response to the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >
The list of companies boycotting the National Rifle Association is growing after national fallout from the response to the shooting in Parkland, Florida.More >