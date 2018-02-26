Hockey players rally in support of team member seriously injured in game

A West Hartford teenager is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered during a high school hockey game.

Drew Booth was hit hard from behind and the offending player was sent to the penalty box for a 5-minute major penalty, but unfortunately, the consequences didn’t end there for Drew.

“He’s fierce never gives up always looks to get better. He’s never satisfied with what he has and he’s just a great role model,” said Kent Silva, who plays on the Hall-Southington Warriors.

On Monday, the Hall-Southington Warriors took on the Sheehan Titans, as their captain defenseman Booth lies in a hospital bed after suffering serious injuries from a vicious hit on Saturday.

“He broke his nose broke his eye sockets something with his sinus cavity big gash here big gas there. Lost about a pint of blood,” Silva said.

He said a Conard High School player hit Booth from behind, sending him hard into the boards late in the third period. He said it looked bad right away.

“The pool of blood him being down for a couple minutes and the trainer was right on him he wasn’t really moving. It looked pretty serious,” Booth said.

On Monday, the Hall High School senior endured a 6-hour facial reconstruction surgery.

At the game Monday night, his teammates and classmates said Booth is in their thoughts.

All of the people Channel 3 spoke with who care about Booth, remain optimistic. He was conscious and even making jokes with friends on social media. His teammates say he may be down but their captain is never out.

Hall-Southington lost Monday’s game, but they still qualified for the playoffs which begin on Thursday.

The team is dedicating their post season to Booth.?

