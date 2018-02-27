Guilford Police looking for missing woman

Guilford Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.

According to police, Veronica Beuther was last scene wearing a red puffy coat and possibly carrying a cane.

Police described Beuther as a white female with grey hair and brown eyes. Police said she is about 5 foot 4 inches tall. Her weight is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.

