One person killed in overnight crash in Norwich

Investigators in Norwich are investigating what caused a deadly overnight crash on the northbound lanes of I-395 in the Yantic section of Norwich.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash near exit 14 just after midnight on Tuesday.

The highway was shut down for a few hours but reopened around 6 a.m.

Investigators said both vehicles went off the interstate and hit trees.

One person died in the crash, but police did not release the name nor the age of the victim.

According to the Yantic Fire Department, this is the second fatal crash in the past four days.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.