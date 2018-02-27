Man stabbed to death after confrontation in New Haven

A man was stabbed to death on Ivy Street in New Haven. (WFSB)

New Haven police are investigating the death of a man who they said was stabbed by another city resident.

According to police, an unidentified man traveled to 106 Ivy St. with a knife to confront another man who lived there.

An altercation ensued, and the original aggressor was stabbed to death by the male resident at 106 Ivy St, possibly with the knife he brought with him, police said.

The man who lives there was interviewed by detectives and has not been charged. The initial aggressor will be identified after his family has been notified.

Police are continuing their investigation and the case remains open.

