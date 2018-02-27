CT chief justice vote ends in tie

Andrew McDonald was grilled for hours on Monday at a hearing for his nomination as chief justice of the state Supreme Court. (WFSB)

After an intense hearing, the nomination for the state's next chief justice of the Supreme Court ended in a tie with the Judiciary Committee casting a 20 to 20 vote.

Justice Andrew McDonald is the pick of Gov. Dannel Malloy after serving as his legal counsel.

Now, his nomination will go to the General Assembly for a vote with an unfavorable recommendation.

"After [Monday]’s hearing, there should be no doubt that Andrew McDonald has the qualifications, experience, and temperament to lead the state’s highest court," Malloy said in a statement. "He was open, transparent, and forthright about his judicial record and leadership experience."

Lawmakers grilled McDonald for hours. He was on the hot seat on Monday.

Republicans said their issue is McDonald's wavering stance on the death penalty.

When he was in office, he pushed for abolishing it, but said it would not apply to inmates already on death row.

However, when he was appointed to the Supreme Court, the death penalty was done away with for everyone.

A majority in both chambers of the General Assembly is needed for McDonald's nomination.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.