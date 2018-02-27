CT chief justice vote ends in tie

The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
A woman in Wallingford bought a house with the hopes of it being her "ever after" home only to have its renovation become a nightmare.More >
A one-car crash closed part of Route 9 south in New Britain on Monday evening.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
About 80 tenants evacuated from a New Haven apartment last week just want to go back home.More >
A narcotics stop in Groton led to an officer being dragged by a suspect's vehicle.More >
A West Hartford teenager is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered during a high school hockey game.More >
