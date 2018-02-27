Coastal storm later this week could be powerful

The beginning of March may be quite stormy.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said there's the potential for heavy rain, heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the trend was showing more wet weather than wintry, but DePrest said "there is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the impact the storm will have on Connecticut and all of Southern New England."

The last day of February won't be quite as sunny, but it will be milder.

Most of Thursday looks okay, but clouds and then rain move in after dark.

Rain becomes steadier Thursday night, and DePrest said it could mix or change to snow in the northwest hills later.

Temperatures will drop back into the 30s to near 40 degrees, and the rain and wind will have an impact on the Friday morning commute.

"Several inches of wet snow could accumulate in the higher elevations and the wintry mix could last into Friday night," DePrest said.

A full "worm" moon will happen on Thursday and will cause astronomically high tides. That, combined with the strong winds could result in coastal flooding on Friday.

"Keep in mind, this is all subject to change. Everything depends on the precise storm track," DePrest said.

