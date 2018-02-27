March could come in like a lion, powerful storm a possibility

The beginning of March may be quite stormy.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said there's the potential for heavy rain, heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding.

However, some high pressure to the north could suppress it and keep it to the south of Connecticut.

"Given the uncertainties, here is what we are forecasting for now," Haney said. "Most of Thursday looks OK. Partly sunny skies will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, but rain should hold off until after dark."

Temps, like during the rest of this week, could once again rise into the 50s before the clouds arrive.

"Rain will become steadier Thursday night as temperatures drop back into the 30s," Haney said. "Rain will have an impact on the Friday morning commute and for most of the day."

Haney said as of Tuesday morning's forecast, the models were backing off a bit when it came to snow on Friday. However, the storm is still several days away and a lot could change.

"The precipitation will tend to taper off Friday afternoon," Haney said. "North to northeasterly winds could gust to 40 mph and highs will only be near 40, give or take a few degrees."

A full "worm" moon will happen on Thursday and will cause astronomically high tides. That, combined with the strong winds could result in coastal flooding on Friday.

Again, Haney stressed that the forecast is subject to change.

"If the storm tracks closer to the coast, the impact on Connecticut will be greater," he said. "If the storm takes a more offshore track, we will just get a brushing. There is even a slight chance for a complete miss."

