No. 3 golfer Justin Thomas commits to Travelers Championship

The reigning PGA Tour player of the year and FedExCup champion is headed for the Travelers Championship in Cromwell this summer.

Justin Thomas, the No. 3 golfer according to Official World Golf Ranking, committed to play at the annual golf tournament at the TPC River Highlands.

It will mark Thomas's fourth appearance at the event.

“Having the best PGA Tour players in our field is always the goal, and there was nobody better than Justin in 2017,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Justin first played in our event when he was an amateur and we’ve built a great relationship with him over the years. We’re happy that he continues to find time in his schedule to keep coming back to TPC River Highlands.”

The 20-year-old boasts eight victories in a PGA Tour career that is in its fourth season.

Thomas joins Rory McIlroy, who also committed to play in the tournament.

The Travelers Championship will be held June 18 through June 24.

More information can be found on its website here.

