No. 3 golfer Justin Thomas commits to Travelers Championship

Investigators in Norwich are investigating what caused a deadly overnight crash on the northbound lanes of I-395 in the Yantic section of Norwich.More >
Investigators in Norwich are investigating what caused a deadly overnight crash on the northbound lanes of I-395 in the Yantic section of Norwich.More >
New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.More >
New England could end the week with a nor'easter, but there's still a lot of uncertainty about its impact and what form of precipitation it will take.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
A woman in Wallingford bought a house with the hopes of it being her "ever after" home only to have its renovation become a nightmare.More >
A woman in Wallingford bought a house with the hopes of it being her "ever after" home only to have its renovation become a nightmare.More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
A young mother was shot and killed in a possible domestic dispute that police are calling "heartbreaking."More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
Bill Cosby's spokesman says the comedian's 44-year-old daughter Ensa Cosby has died in Massachusetts.More >
It's going to be a gorgeous day of weather. Under mostly sunny skies, temps will move into the low to mid 50s! .More >
It's going to be a gorgeous day of weather. Under mostly sunny skies, temps will move into the low to mid 50s! .More >
Guilford Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.More >
Guilford Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman early Tuesday morning.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Nevada authorities say a British tourist who was pulled from the wreckage of a fiery helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon has died from her injuries.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >
Police reportedly saw a mark on the boyfriend, and began to arrest Locklear. That's when she became combative towards the police, reportedly kicking and striking three officers.More >