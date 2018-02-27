Self-proclaiming 'next school shooter' arrested by state police

Oscar Rodriguez emailed a news outlet and claimed to be the next school shooter, according to state police. (State police)

A man who emailed a local media outlet claiming he'd be the next "school shooter" was arrested by state police on Monday.

Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Vernon, was charged with first-degree threatening and breach of peace.

Troopers said they were notified by the news outlet that it received an email to a tip line from Rodriguez.

Rodriguez did not mention a specific school, but he wrote that he was going to be the next school shooter.

Troopers said they conducted an investigation and located Rodriguez at his home in Rockville.

He was arrested without incident and transported to the state police barracks in Hartford.

Rodriguez was unable to post his $250,000 bond and was brought to the Hartford Correctional Center for an arraignment on Tuesday in Hartford Superior Court.

