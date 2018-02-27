2 people found dead in Watertown home

Two people were found dead in a home on Phillips Drive in Watertown on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Two people were found dead in a home in Watertown, according to police.

The discovery was made at a home on Phillips Drive on Tuesday.

Police said gunshots were reported inside the home around 7:20 a.m.

The people have not been identified yet; however, police said they were a 90-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman.

Detectives have processed the scene. They said the investigation remains active.

Police said there is no threat to the community.

No other details were released.

