Married couple found dead inside Watertown home Tuesday

Two people were found dead in a home on Phillips Drive in Watertown on Tuesday. (WFSB)

Neighbors are in shock after a married couple was found dead inside their Watertown home on Tuesday.

The couple was found having been shot Tuesday morning at a home on Phillips Drive. Police later said this appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Police said gunshots were heard inside the home around 7:20 a.m.

The couple was identified on Tuesday afternoon as 90-year-old John Walton Jr. and 87-year-old Irene Walton.

While police aren't saying much about the couple or more on what happened, neighbors believe one of them may have had Alzheimers.

In a press release, police said they were both battling serious medical issues.

"It's hard when you're married to someone for so long and the thought of living without that person," Alexandra Macary said.

Police said there were never any calls for police service at the home, and there were no domestic issues.

Detectives have processed the scene and said the investigation remains active.

