Pancakes for a purpose on National Pancake Day

IHop in Newington celebrated National Pancake Day by giving donations to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center. (WFSB)

International House of Pancake locations around the state are serving free pancakes on Tuesday and 100 percent of the donations are going to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center.

Over the years, the National Pancake Day event at IHop has brought in thousands of dollars for the hospital.

"They’re giving back and I think that’s really great that they’re taking this whole day that donations are being brought to them instead of creating income," said McKenna Evans of Berlin.

For the 13th year, IHOPs throughout the state are celebrating the day.

One of the participating locations was the franchise in Newington.

Customers showed up and devoured a free short stack of pancakes.

"We just had some friends who had their child had to go to the medical center, so it’s a great opportunity," said David Evans of Berlin. "Hopefully, it goes to some good uses there."

”It’s great benefit for the kids who need the help and the hospitals that take care of them," said Amy Jones, assistant manager and server, Newington IHop.

The fundraiser brought in $13,000 last year.

People told Channel 3 that they're happy to give what they can.

"You don’t usually have a chance to do that," said Gustavo Zaafra of Meriden. "You don’t really go out of your way, so now that you know just this is going to go to that, is a special feeling.”

The free shortstacks will be available until 7 p.m.

