Police exploring if flu played role in baby's death in Stamford

Stamford police are looking into whether the flu played a role in the death of an infant.

The family was traveling from Tennessee to Maine and stopped at an America's Best Inn in Stamford.

The mother, father, a young son and the baby were on vacation at the time.

Police said the family arrived at the inn for some rest. When they woke up, they said the 4-month-old baby was unresponsive.

Investigators learned that the whole family, including the baby, had been sick on and off since around Christmas time.

Police said they are awaiting toxicology results to come back to determine the cause of death.

As of Tuesday, they said it does not appear to be suspicious.

