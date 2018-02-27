Route 15 closed in East Hartford closed due to a crash

An overturned tractor trailer closed part of the Route 5/15 connector (CT DOT)

The Routes 5/15 connector by Interstate 84 in East Hartford is backed up because of an overturned tractor trailer.

The Department of Transportation reported that Route 15 south is closed in the area of exit 90.

The DOT said it happened by exit 57 on I-84 west.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

