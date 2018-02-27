Naugatuck police investigating deadly crash

Gunntown Road is closed in Naugatuck as police work to investigate a deadly two-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the road is closed in both directions in the area of Towantic Hill Road because of the crash.

According to police, both cars were only occupied by their drivers. One of the drivers was pronounced dead in their car, the second was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Gunntown Road is expected to be closed for several hours as police continue their investigation. Drivers who travel through the area are being advised to seek alternate routes and plan accordingly.

WFSB has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they come into our newsroom.

